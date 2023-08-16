Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Short Interest Update

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Financial Institutions Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of FISI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 24,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,490. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10. Financial Institutions has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $279.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

Institutional Trading of Financial Institutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FISI. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,367,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 30.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after acquiring an additional 115,703 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 103,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 95,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,356,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,158,000 after acquiring an additional 94,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FISI. Stephens began coverage on Financial Institutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Financial Institutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Financial Institutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

