Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.70

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.70 and traded as high as $34.42. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $34.16, with a volume of 33,041,623 shares trading hands.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 10,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 27,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 9,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

