FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.6% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.30. 434,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,351. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $229.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.06. The company has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.