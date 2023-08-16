FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 2.0% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.73. 2,166,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,821,543. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.21. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

