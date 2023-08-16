Finnovate Acquisition (NASDAQ:FNVTU) Trading Up 0.5%

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.66 and last traded at $10.66. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Finnovate Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62.

Institutional Trading of Finnovate Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

About Finnovate Acquisition

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the acquisition of Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service, banking as a service, cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

