First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of First Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

First Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

FBNC stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.32.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). First Bancorp had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $101.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,573.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,268.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in First Bancorp by 53.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in First Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 13.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

