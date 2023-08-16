First Digital USD Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $305.74 Million (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. One First Digital USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. First Digital USD has a total market capitalization of $305.74 million and approximately $61.30 million worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC.

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD’s launch date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 305,783,747 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 305,783,747.19. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99921509 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $46,610,639.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

