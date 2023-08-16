First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HISF. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the third quarter worth about $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the third quarter worth about $950,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the third quarter worth about $634,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HISF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.44. 4,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,408. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $46.49.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1528 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st.

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

