Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) is New South Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,335 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 3.7% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Fiserv worth $80,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.20.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.1 %

FI traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $121.87. The company had a trading volume of 563,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $130.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

