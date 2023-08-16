Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Hits New 52-Week High at $123.48

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $123.48 and last traded at $121.78, with a volume of 1875680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.17.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.12. The company has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

