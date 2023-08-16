Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:MHCUF)

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0468 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHCUF traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. 205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

