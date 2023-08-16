FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Short Interest Update

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FLNG. TheStreet cut shares of FLEX LNG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of FLEX LNG from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FLEX LNG by 721.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,172,000 after acquiring an additional 947,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,060,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in FLEX LNG by 615.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,886,000 after buying an additional 253,268 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in FLEX LNG by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after buying an additional 201,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,925,000. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLNG traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.60. 480,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,186. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.20. FLEX LNG has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $92.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

