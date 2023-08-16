Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Short Interest Down 9.3% in July

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,200 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 285,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluent in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Ryan Schulke purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 59,800 shares of company stock worth $41,170 over the last three months. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fluent by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 85,612 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter worth $40,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter worth $151,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fluent by 31.4% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 104,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC bought a new stake in Fluent in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Price Performance

FLNT stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. Fluent has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $54.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.33.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Fluent had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

