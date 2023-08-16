Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FLGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the athletic footwear retailer on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Foot Locker has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Foot Locker has a dividend payout ratio of 54.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Foot Locker to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Foot Locker Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,468,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.93. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FLGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 37.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Williams Trading lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

