Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the athletic footwear retailer on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Foot Locker has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Foot Locker has a dividend payout ratio of 54.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Foot Locker to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Shares of FL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,468,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.93. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 37.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Williams Trading lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

