ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Short Interest Down 10.5% in July

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 606,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ForgeRock Stock Performance

NYSE:FORG traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 105,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,267. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.01. ForgeRock has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

Insider Activity

In other ForgeRock news, insider Samuel J. Fleischmann sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $31,477.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,073.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $60,327.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,308.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel J. Fleischmann sold 1,581 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $31,477.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,073.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 543,136 shares of company stock valued at $10,573,785 over the last ninety days. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ForgeRock

ForgeRock Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ForgeRock by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 122,374 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth $2,432,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth $899,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. The company offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.