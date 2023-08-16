Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter. Fortrea updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Fortrea Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ FTRE opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. Fortrea has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $37.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTRE. Barclays began coverage on Fortrea in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Monday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc provides clinical development and patient access solutions to the life sciences industry. It offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations.

