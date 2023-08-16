Freemont Management S.A. Buys New Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 55,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Bunge by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 16,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BG stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.70. 400,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,477. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BG

Bunge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.