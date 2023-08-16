Freemont Management S.A. Sells 42,000 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Freemont Management S.A. decreased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 85.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.77. 1,712,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.95. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $160.88. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Baidu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $234.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIDU

Baidu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.