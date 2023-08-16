Frontier Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,814 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.92. 454,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,661. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.34. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.71 and a 12 month high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

