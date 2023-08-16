Frontier Asset Management LLC Sells 419 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Frontier Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after purchasing an additional 990,496,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 77,976,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,708,000 after acquiring an additional 482,605 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,530,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,667 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,624,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,208,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,584 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,822. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

