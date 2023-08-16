Frontier Asset Management LLC Sells 6,853 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Frontier Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,853 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 5.3% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,538 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,371,000 after acquiring an additional 942,207 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,301,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,162.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 609,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,845,000 after acquiring an additional 590,538 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,004.0% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 617,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 561,771 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.31. 679,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,572,784. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $115.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.