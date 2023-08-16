Fruits (FRTS) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.95 Million

Fruits (FRTS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, Fruits has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Fruits has a market cap of $2.95 million and $261,865.30 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fruits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Fruits Profile

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

According to CryptoCompare, "FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS' services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency."

