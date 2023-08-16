FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN) Trading Up 0.7%

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.31 and last traded at $22.30. 28,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.90.

Get FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

About FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.