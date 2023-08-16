FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Arc Family Trust Sells 50,000 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,490,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,482,079.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $107,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 9th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $126,000.00.
- On Monday, August 7th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $168,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 2nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $174,500.00.
- On Monday, July 31st, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $188,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $178,000.00.
- On Monday, July 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $184,500.00.
- On Wednesday, July 19th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $170,500.00.
- On Monday, July 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $161,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $112,700.00.
FTC Solar Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FTCI traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.95. 1,657,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,933. The company has a market cap of $230.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.87. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group cut shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.93.
About FTC Solar
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.
