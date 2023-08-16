FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Arc Family Trust Sells 50,000 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,490,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,482,079.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $107,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $126,000.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $168,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $174,500.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $188,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $178,000.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $184,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $170,500.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $161,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $112,700.00.

FTC Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.95. 1,657,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,933. The company has a market cap of $230.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.87. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 240.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 330.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 767,398 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 627.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,181,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after buying an additional 1,881,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group cut shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.93.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

