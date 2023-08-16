fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,980,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 45,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On fuboTV

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in fuboTV by 72.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in fuboTV by 377.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 20,210 shares during the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Trading Down 3.6 %

fuboTV stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,142,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,694,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUBO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

