Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Full House Resorts Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Full House Resorts

NASDAQ FLL opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. Full House Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

In other news, Director Michael A. Hartmeier bought 15,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 84,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,060. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 3,475.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 642,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 624,410 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 194.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 221,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 146,360 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $659,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada; and American Place / The Temporary in Waukegan, Illinois.

Featured Articles

