Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Short Interest Down 16.7% in July

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

FULTP traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.12. 13,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,894. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $22.96.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, July 2nd were paid a $0.3203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.