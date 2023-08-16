Fusion Capital LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Fusion Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fusion Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $728,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,822. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $47.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average of $41.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.