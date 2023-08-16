FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FutureFuel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

FutureFuel Price Performance

Shares of FF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.28. 266,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,230. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $318.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.87. FutureFuel has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $10.31.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.31 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 10.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FutureFuel

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,421,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,687,000 after buying an additional 23,726 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 16.2% in the first quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 364,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 50,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

