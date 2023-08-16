FY2023 Earnings Estimate for AVITA Medical, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:RCEL)

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of AVITA Medical in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.65) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.17). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AVITA Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.25) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for AVITA Medical’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RCEL. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AVITA Medical from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on AVITA Medical from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on AVITA Medical from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AVITA Medical from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AVITA Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.55. AVITA Medical has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $21.70.

In other AVITA Medical news, CFO David D. O’toole bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $89,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCEL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AVITA Medical by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in AVITA Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AVITA Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AVITA Medical by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 22.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

