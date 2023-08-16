FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Synlogic, Inc. Issued By Chardan Capital (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Free Report) – Analysts at Chardan Capital cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Synlogic in a research report issued on Sunday, August 13th. Chardan Capital analyst now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.74). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Synlogic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Synlogic’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Synlogic by 48.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 41,509 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Synlogic by 21.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synlogic by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Synlogic by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

