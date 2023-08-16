FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Issued By Raymond James

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a research report issued on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will earn $2.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.57.

Shares of TSU stock opened at C$32.25 on Monday. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$29.56 and a 1-year high of C$47.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 115.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 84.69 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

