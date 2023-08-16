FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Jack in the Box Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $6.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.10. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.90 EPS.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Jack in the Box Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $80.67 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.72.
Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.82%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total transaction of $62,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,846 shares in the company, valued at $5,171,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total transaction of $62,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,171,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $395,849 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 153.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the period.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
