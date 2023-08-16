FY2023 Earnings Forecast for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note issued on Monday, August 14th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will earn $2.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.62. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Physical Therapy’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

NYSE USPH opened at $104.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.87. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $124.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.06 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 89.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 4,114 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $452,498.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,394.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,280 shares in the company, valued at $890,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,114 shares of company stock valued at $670,049. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 250,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after purchasing an additional 135,895 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 408,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at about $926,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 548,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,664,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Stories

