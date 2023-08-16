FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Increased by Analyst

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Ag Growth International in a research report issued on Monday, August 14th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will earn $5.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.60. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2024 earnings at $6.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.95. Ag Growth International had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

AFN has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$78.50 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$73.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AFN

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of AFN stock opened at C$60.08 on Wednesday. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$31.02 and a one year high of C$63.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently -22.81%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.