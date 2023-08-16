FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Increased by Analyst

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Ag Growth International in a research report issued on Monday, August 14th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will earn $5.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.60. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2024 earnings at $6.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.75 EPS.
Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.95. Ag Growth International had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.
Ag Growth International Stock Performance
Shares of AFN stock opened at C$60.08 on Wednesday. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$31.02 and a one year high of C$63.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44.
Ag Growth International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently -22.81%.
Ag Growth International Company Profile
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.
