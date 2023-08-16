FY2023 EPS Estimates for Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) Raised by Analyst

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.53) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.54). The consensus estimate for Disc Medicine Opco’s current full-year earnings is ($3.81) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Disc Medicine Opco’s FY2024 earnings at ($3.93) EPS.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.12.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Disc Medicine Opco Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of IRON stock opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.34. Disc Medicine Opco has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $57.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRON. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 12,203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Disc Medicine Opco news, insider William Jacob Savage sold 4,384 shares of Disc Medicine Opco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $219,112.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,731.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian Richard Macdonald sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $194,796.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $580,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Jacob Savage sold 4,384 shares of Disc Medicine Opco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $219,112.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,731.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,281,570 shares of company stock valued at $59,179,692. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile

Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Further Reading

