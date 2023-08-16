FY2023 EPS Estimates for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Magic Software Enterprises in a report released on Monday, August 14th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Magic Software Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MGIC. StockNews.com raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $597.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $137.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 19.98%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 27.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. 19.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.327 dividend. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

