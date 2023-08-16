FY2023 EPS Estimates for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Payoneer Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Payoneer Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.07.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $5.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 190.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $8.04.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $71,376.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,333,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,803.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 91.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.