G999 Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $3,170.93 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, G999 has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00039920 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00027340 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013071 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000125 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

