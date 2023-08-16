Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Galera Therapeutics to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup cut Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Galera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

GRTX opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. Galera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The company has a market cap of $11.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 318,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 135,853 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 55,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Galera Therapeutics by 61.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 121,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Galera Therapeutics by 135.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 39,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

