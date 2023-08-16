Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the July 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 781,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at $512,500.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Garmin
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Garmin by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Garmin by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Garmin by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Garmin by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,316,000 after acquiring an additional 84,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.
Garmin Price Performance
Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Garmin Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.48%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on GRMN. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GRMN
Garmin Company Profile
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Garmin
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.