Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the July 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 781,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company's stock are short sold.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at $512,500.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Garmin by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Garmin by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Garmin by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Garmin by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,316,000 after acquiring an additional 84,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.59. 213,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,997. Garmin has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $108.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.40 and a 200-day moving average of $101.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRMN. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

