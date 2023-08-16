GDS Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

GDS Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,237 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 39,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 20,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,382,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $224.34. 817,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,618. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.28. The company has a market cap of $136.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

