GDS Wealth Management Has $489,000 Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

GDS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.01. 1,285,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,992,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.87. The firm has a market cap of $182.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

