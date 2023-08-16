General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Innovis Asset Management LLC

Innovis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in General Dynamics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.94. 96,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,652. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.81 and a 200 day moving average of $220.54.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

