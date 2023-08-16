General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $382,081,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.20 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average is $81.09. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.23.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Argus upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

