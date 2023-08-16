General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Raised by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1,459.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,997 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises about 2.1% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 50,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.69. 798,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400,981. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.20 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

