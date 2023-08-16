General Motors to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Motors in a report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.84. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $7.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on General Motors to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $33.30 on Monday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,600,291,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

