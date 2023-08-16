Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 145,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:GNFT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,858. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11. Genfit has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Genfit by 1,992.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genfit by 561.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 149,080 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genfit by 29.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Genfit by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 23,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genfit by 181.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Genfit from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia.

