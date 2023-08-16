Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Gap Up to $4.25

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.34. Getty Images shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 62,006 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on GETY. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital raised shares of Getty Images from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.55.
View Our Latest Research Report on Getty Images
Getty Images Stock Up 4.2 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Getty Images
In other Getty Images news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 30,000 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,209.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,209.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cho Mikael sold 56,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $281,286.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,893 shares of company stock valued at $882,574 in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GETY. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.
About Getty Images
Getty Images, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Getty Images
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- These 2 Powersports Stocks Can Rev Up Your Portfolio
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Sipping On Success: Vita Coco Stock Setting Up For A Fresh Rally?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- These 3 Stocks Get High Grades for 2023 Back-to-School Shopping
Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.