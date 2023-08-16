Gifford Fong Associates Sells 39,981 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gifford Fong Associates lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,039 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 39,981 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.6% of Gifford Fong Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gifford Fong Associates’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,819,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,796,786. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $124.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $158.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.52.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

